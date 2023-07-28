PM Shehbaz travels to Dubai to extend condolences over death of UAE president’s brother

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Dubai on Friday to offer his condolences on the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The prime minister’s visit to Dubai is a brief one, scheduled for a one-day stay, during which he will personally convey his heartfelt condolences and support to the bereaved family.

Shehbaz Sharif will commiserate with the UAE President on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

Earlier in his tweet, the prime minister said “I extend my deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to my brother Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the bereaved royal family and the people of the UAE. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace! Ameen”.

On the other hand, President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed grief over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The president condoled over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies and those of the Pakistani nation are with the people and the royal family of the UAE,” the president remarked.