Pakistani famous mountaineer Hassan dies during K2 expedition

In a tragic incident during the expedition to summit the second-highest peak in the world, K2, renowned mountaineer Muhammad Hassan from the region of Shigar, Gilgit Baltistan, lost his life.

According to reports, Muhammad Hassan, a skilled Pakistani mountaineer, encountered an avalanche while attempting to climb the treacherous mountain.

His fellow mountaineers bravely attempted to rescue him, but unfortunately, they were unable to reach him in time.

The district administration of Shigar has officially confirmed the heartbreaking news of the demise of mountaineer Muhammad Hassan.

The loss of this talented and brave mountaineer has sent shockwaves through the mountaineering community and beyond.

Muhammad Hassan’s passion for mountaineering and his determination to conquer challenging peaks like K-2 will forever be remembered.

The entire nation mourns the loss of this brave soul, and his contributions to the world of mountaineering will be cherished and honored.