Peshawar’s heartwarming ‘Happiness Box’ initiative steals hearts!

In a heart-warming display of community spirit and kindness, someone from Peshawar have taken inspiration from the “Diwar e Mehrbani” initiative and launched their own unique project called the “Happiness Box.”

Instead of clothes, this new initiative aims to fill boxes with free food for anyone in need.

The “Happiness Boxes” have meals packed in boxes. The concept is simple yet impactful: anyone who is hungry or in need of a meal can visit these boxes and take whatever food they require, no questions asked.

As news of the “Happiness Box” initiative spread across social media, Twitteraties responded with an outpouring of love and praise towards the heart-warming endeavour.