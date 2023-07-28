OIC holds emergency meeting over Holy Quran desecration

An extraordinary virtual session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) will take place on July 31 to address the concerning incidents of desecration and burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

The urgent meeting has been called upon the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which serves as the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, along with the Republic of Iraq.

This session follows the OIC Executive Committee’s final statement issued after an extraordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on July 02, this year, which specifically addressed the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called for necessary high-level emergency meetings.

The decision to hold this meeting was taken after consultations between the OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha and member states regarding the implementation of the final statement by the Executive Committee.

In light of the repeated provocative actions that demonstrate deliberate religious hatred and intolerance, further measures are being considered by the OIC to address the situation effectively.