People of Balochistan deserve first right on province’s resources: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his firm belief in prioritizing the people of Balochistan and their rights to the province’s resources.

Taking to the social networking platform Twitter, he emphasized that when their lives and the lives of their children improve, they will wholeheartedly embrace and take part in the development process.

During his eventful visit to Gwadar on Thursday, the Prime Minister, alongside federal ministers, army and naval chiefs, governor, and Balochistan’s chief minister, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a transformative series of development, infrastructural, and educational projects that will shape the destiny of the region.

Sharif acknowledged the unfortunate neglect Balochistan has faced over time, underscoring that the province’s progress has not matched that of other federating units—a situation he finds regrettable.

Having personally witnessed the conditions during the devastating floods last year, the Prime Minister expressed his concern for the affected regions of Balochistan. “My vision of development revolves around elevating the standards of living for the people, making their socio-economic well-being and welfare the cornerstone of genuine progress,” he added.

He reiterated the intrinsic connection between Pakistan’s overall progress and the development of Balochistan, highlighting their interdependence.

Shehbaz Sharif found inspiration and hope in meeting the youth of the province during the laptop distribution event, as he observed their enthusiasm and optimism, reaffirming his belief in a safe and promising future for Balochistan and Pakistan, led by the responsible and capable hands of the younger generation.