Take stage in Call of Duty with Nicki Minaj as playable character!

Nicki Minaj is set to make her debut as a playable character in Call of Duty Season 5, joining the ranks of fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

Activision has announced that she will be the first-ever female celebrity “Operator” character in the game, appearing in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

This special inclusion is part of Call of Duty’s “50 Years of Hip Hop Celebration,” where she’ll share the spotlight with Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage.

While other celebrities like Lionel Messi, Kevin Durant, and Snoop Dogg (multiple times) have appeared in previous iterations of Call of Duty, Nicki Minaj’s role is unique as she will be the first self-named female operator.

Referred to as “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” a nod to her track and video released earlier this year, Minaj’s character promises an exciting addition to the game.

Players can expect to see her character, alongside her own in-game storefront, later in Season 5.

This storefront will likely offer exclusive items for sale, potentially including the eye-catching hot pink rifle shown in previews.

Minaj’s upcoming appearance was previously teased in a YouTube video titled “Squad Up,” where she was featured alongside Lil Baby, Bukayo Saka, and Pete Davidson.

It remains uncertain if these other personalities will also make their way into Call of Duty at some point.

The Season 5 website has also shared details about new weapons, such as the 9mm ISO submachine and the AN-94 assault rifle, along with various multiplayer additions, including new maps for Livestock and Petrov Oil Rig.

Moreover, Warzone 2.0 will introduce fresh locations like Verdansk Stadium.

As excitement builds for Season 5’s launch on August 2 across all platforms, fans can also anticipate a reveal of the upcoming Call of Duty 2023 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3) within Warzone.

With Nicki Minaj’s groundbreaking role and a host of other exciting features, the next season of Call of Duty promises to be an engaging and memorable experience for players.