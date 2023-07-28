980th ghusl ceremony of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh performed

The ritual of washing (ghusl) of the shrine of Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, was performed on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, and eminent scholars participated in the event, performing the ritual of bathing the shrine with rose water.

The shrine washing ceremony started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the country.

Additionally, an online app for donations was also inaugurated during the auspicious occasion.

The CM laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha. He prayed for solidarity, prosperity and stability of the country.