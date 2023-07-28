Flood situation grips Pakistan as monsoon rains cause havoc

The province of Balochistan is facing a dire flood situation due to relentless monsoon rains, leading to the closure of the Bolan National Highway and isolating the region from other provinces of the country.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that the torrential rains and flooded streams resulted in the tragic deaths of 10 people, including two women and two children in various rain-related incidents.

Read here: Rivers swell as monsoon rains continue to pummel Pakistan

As the floods engulfed the region, 335 houses were inundated, with 112 of them completely destroyed and 232 partially damaged.

The deluge water wreaked havoc on essential infrastructure, sweeping away electricity poles in different areas, leading to a suspension of electricity supply and communication disruptions.

The temporary river bank at Pinjra Bridge in Bolan was once again affected by the flood, causing the closure of the national highway connecting Balochistan to Sindh and Punjab. Passengers have been left stranded as a result.

In addition to the Bolan National Highway, the Quetta-Karachi National Highway has also been closed due to the non-construction of the Hub Bridge.

PDMA issued a warning as the water level in Mirani Dam reached 248.90 feet, necessitating the release of water through the spillway.

With more torrential rains predicted to hit various parts of the province, including Zhob, Barkhan, and Qila Saifullah, the situation remains critical, and authorities are on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

First high flood warning of the season for Guddu and Sukkur barrages

On the other hand, India’s floodwater left in the Sutlej merged with the Indus River, subsequently resulting in the issuance of the first high flood warning of the season at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The Sutlej River witnessed an alarming surge in water flow, reaching 84,000 cusecs at the Head Sulemanki.

With the water level soaring, the river overflowed, leading to the inundation of three villages and submerging hundreds of settlements in its wake.

The deluge has taken a toll on the lives of the locals, as people’s cattle got stranded in the rising waters, and thousands of acres of crops have been submerged, causing substantial losses to the agricultural community.

To cope with the dire situation, villagers have ingeniously constructed boats made from drums, using them as a means of migration to safer areas, in an effort to protect their lives and escape the devastating floods.

A 50,000 cusec floodwater is expected to pass through Guddu Barrage on Sunday, followed by 50,000 cusec water passing through Sukkur Barrage on Monday.

According to the Flood Warning Center, 420,000 cusec floodwater has been released from Taunsa Barrage and 10,000 cusecs from Panjand.

Meanwhile, other regions in Pakistan are also experiencing the impact of the ongoing monsoon season. The Punjab province, in particular, is bracing for potential flooding as the PDMA reports chances of stormy rains in various districts.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the water levels in the rivers across Punjab have also been rising steadily due to the torrential rains. As a result, the Baloki area in the Ravi River is currently experiencing a low level of flood.

The inflow and outflow at Baluki Headwater have been recorded at 58,830 cusecs and 42,030 cusecs, respectively.