Twitter goes dark for good! Find out why Elon Musk’s decision is causing a buzz

As part of Twitter’s ongoing rebranding process into X, the social media platform will be transitioning to dark mode permanently, according to owner Elon Musk’s recent tweet.

Musk didn’t provide a detailed explanation for this decision, simply stating that dark mode is “better in every way” without further elaboration.

Interestingly, researchers suggest that both light and dark modes offer no widespread benefits universally. Studies indicate that users with normal vision tend to perform better with light mode, while those with reading difficulties or in bright environments may find dark mode more suitable.

Wired’s report also highlights that the pros and cons of dark mode are more individualized than initially thought when it was introduced in the late 2010s.

From a scientific perspective, dark mode is not significantly different from light mode, making Musk’s move to remove the latter puzzling. Additionally, “light mode” has been a core part of Twitter’s brand, represented by light blue and white colors.

With various small changes being introduced during the rebranding, X’s value is estimated to be at risk of losing billions.

The exact date of the permanent shift to dark mode is unknown. However, this decision is just one of many controversial proposals that Musk has unveiled since the start of the X rebrand.

The acquisition of Twitter by Musk was already surrounded by controversy, and the rapid transformation into X has been criticized by some analysts as a potential huge mistake.

Twitter has become an integral part of global culture, and such swift changes could lead to adverse consequences.

Rebranding Twitter as X may also bring legal issues for X Corp. A 2017 patent from Meta for a social networking product named X has resurfaced, raising concerns.

Moreover, the removal of Twitter signage recently faced opposition from San Francisco police due to unapproved curb work, potentially leading to fines.