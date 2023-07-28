Victim girl confirms allegations of violence by judicial officer’s wife

In a distressing incident, a minor domestic worker allegedly subjected to torture at the residence of a judicial officer in Islamabad, recorded her statement along with her father on Friday.

The police conducted an investigation and visited the Lahore General Hospital to obtain the statements of the victim and her father.

During the statement, the victim girl bravely confirmed the allegations of torture at the hands of the judicial officer’s wife.

According to the victim, she endured physical abuse, being beaten with sticks, and was deprived of food and water. Fear prevented her from disclosing the ordeal to her parents until now.

The father expressed his determination to seek justice for his daughter and dismissed any talks of reconciliation.

He stated that the judicial officer’s wife assaulted his daughter, causing severe injuries to both her arms, legs, and face. Additionally, her tooth and rib were broken in the brutal attack.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and all individuals involved in the crime will be held accountable, in accordance with the law.

The case involves child labor, which is a punishable offense under the law, and provisions related to this will be considered.

However, the charges of torture will be added following the submission of the certified medical report.

At present, the Islamabad police await the official medical report of the girl to further progress with the legal proceedings.