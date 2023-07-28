Get free Subway sandwiches for life with these easy steps!

Imagine enjoying a lifetime of delicious Subway sandwiches, all for the small price of changing your first name to “Subway.” That’s the intriguing offer the sandwich giant is making to one lucky individual.

To participate, interested candidates must visit SubwayNameChange.com and sign up between August 1 and August 4. The chosen winner, who will forever be referred to as Subway, will receive the coveted prize of unlimited subs and drinks from the restaurant.

To be eligible, entrants need to be legal residents of the US, aged 18 or older (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21+ in Mississippi). Subway is even willing to cover the $750 legal fees for the name change, making the process seamless and effortless for the fortunate winner.

Once selected, the winner will have four months to officially change their name and provide proof to the company. Then, they can start relishing their lifetime supply of Subway’s delectable offerings.

Although the prize technically translates to $50,000 (Rs14.5 million) in Subway vouchers, the winner will need to practice moderation to make them last a lifetime. It’s an exciting opportunity for a Subway enthusiast to enjoy their favourite sandwiches for years to come.

While “Subway” hasn’t been among the top 1,000 most popular baby names in the US historically, this competition might just spark a unique trend.

This isn’t the first time Subway has rewarded a devoted fan with a lifetime supply of subs. Previously, James Kunz received the honour after getting a Subway-themed tattoo. His love for Subway and dedication to a healthier lifestyle led to this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

The chance to be forever associated with the beloved sandwich chain and savour Subway’s array of flavours for a lifetime is undoubtedly a tempting proposition for any ardent fan.