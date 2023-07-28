Foldable iPhone: Rumoured 2025 release – here’s why excitement is tempered

Rumors about a foldable iPhone have surfaced, suggesting a potential release in 2025. While some may anticipate its arrival, others remain skeptical due to Apple’s cautious approach in observing the market before entering with a refined product.

Apple has a reputation for letting competitors like Samsung lead the way with new technologies, allowing them to identify consumer preferences and flaws in their devices.

Armed with this information, Apple aims to create a superior product, prioritizing quality over being the first to market.

The prospect of a foldable iPhone raises mixed emotions. On one hand, Apple has learned from Samsung’s initial struggles with durability, and now, with the fifth iteration of Samsung’s foldable devices, the improvements are noticeable.

Apple seems poised to capitalize on Samsung’s trials and present a more robust offering to consumers.

However, the foldable market has been rocky, with Google’s Pixel Fold facing challenges due to its steep price tag and durability concerns.

OnePlus is also gearing up to enter the foldable market, though doubts linger about potential issues.

Counterpoint Research predicts that Apple’s foldable debut in 2025 will significantly boost foldable sales, exceeding $100 million.

Despite Samsung initially dominating the foldable market, Apple’s entrance is expected to shift the landscape.

Nonetheless, some remain wary. Apple’s past attempts to rebrand existing technologies as new standards, along with the anticipated high price point, dampen enthusiasm.

Until foldable devices resolve their durability concerns, they may be perceived as luxury purchases, appealing primarily to those with deep pockets or a penchant for selfies.

In conclusion, the foldable iPhone’s impact remains uncertain, with durability concerns and Apple’s pricing strategy keeping excitement in check.

Until these issues are addressed, potential buyers are advised to proceed with caution and resist splurging on a foldable device prematurely.