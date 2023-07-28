Police kill 8 dacoits in Katcha operation

During a joint operation conducted by the Sindh and Punjab police in the Katcha area of Kandhkot, eight dacoits were killed, and three others were injured.

According to the police, the encounter resulted in the death of eight dacoits, including the leader of the notorious Andhar group. The deceased were identified as Janwandhar, Somershar, Nazroshar, and Mushirwandhar.

Among them, Janwandhar, Somershar, and Nazroshar had a bounty of Rs 10 million each on their heads.

The police revealed that these suspects were wanted in a case involving the killing of 12 members of the same family in the Mahi Chowk area two years ago. As a result, the Sindh and Punjab police had set a significant reward for their arrest.

In an effort to capture the criminals, the police have sealed off all internal and external routes in the region.

The Punjab police actively participated in the operation by sealing the border areas as well.

However, amid the encounter, two children sustained injuries from the crossfire and were immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.