Punjab CTD arrests 10 suspected terrorists during IBO across province

Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a secret operation on Friday, resulting in the arrest of 10 suspected terrorists in various cities of the province.

According to the spokesperson, among the 10 terrorists apprehended, 7 were arrested for their involvement in spreading hateful content on social media.

All of the suspects belong to banned organizations and were nabbed from different locations including Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, and Attock.

During the operation, the authorities also seized explosive materials, detonators, and weapons from the arrested terrorists.

Further investigations are underway to gather more information about the apprehended individuals and their activities.