Say it with video! Try WhatsApp’s new Instant Video Messages now!

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “Instant Video Messages,” which allows users to record and share short video clips with their friends.

Unlike before, where users had to open the camera interface separately, this feature is now integrated directly within the chat itself.

To use Instant Video Messages, users can tap the microphone icon to switch to video mode and then hold the icon to start recording the video, which can last up to 60 seconds.

Once recorded, the video will be automatically sent and displayed in a circular frame within the chat.

The purpose of this feature is to provide a quick and easy way to send video messages, similar to sending voice messages.

It’s perfect for conveying emotions, gestures, or conveying birthday wishes to friends. WhatsApp has ensured that the videos are protected with end-to-end encryption for security.

This is just one of the many new features WhatsApp has been rolling out recently, showcasing their commitment to providing greater flexibility for users.

Some other recent additions include self-destructing audio messages, message editing, chat lock, and the ability to use a single WhatsApp account across multiple phones.

These updates have been implemented since the spring, and the company continues to focus on enhancing user experience and convenience.