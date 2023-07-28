Morning showers hit Karachi, Rawalpindi and more cities

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms battered different parts of Pakistan on Friday morning as the ongoing monsoon spell continues to impact the country, leading to waterlogging in Rawalpindi and other cities.

According to the Meteorological Office, more torrential rains are expected across the country for the next two days.

In the capital city, Islamabad, and its neighboring city, Rawalpindi, heavy showers commenced early this morning.

Rawalpindi

The heavy rainfall in various areas of Rawalpindi caused water to accumulate at key locations, including the Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, and Chowk Arya Mohalla.

At Nullah Lai, the water level rose up to 5 feet, while in Gawalmandi, approximately 4 feet of water accumulated.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Chaklala with 47mm.

Karachi

Karachi also experienced light and heavy rains in different areas early in the morning, which broke the heatwave and brought pleasant weather.

Rainfall was recorded in various parts of the city, including Federal B Area, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan, Korangi, and North Nazimabad.

Murree

In Murree and its surrounding areas, the monsoon rains have persisted for the second consecutive day. The heavy rainfall has caused the storm drains in the vicinity to burst.

Rescue teams are on high alert and stationed at various points to respond to any emergencies.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the rain will continue in the region for the next 24 hours.

Azad Kashmir

Meanwhile, Azad Kashmir is also experiencing continuous heavy rain. The downpour has brought relief from the intense heat, resulting in a pleasant change in the weather.

However, the local administration has issued a warning to tourists, urging them to avoid traveling to mountainous areas due to the risk of landslides.

As the monsoon spell persists, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents and travelers in the affected regions.

Rain record

According to the Met Office, the highest rainfall was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

A total of 106 mm of rain was recorded in Takhtbhai, and Mardan received 94 mm of rainfall.

In Lahore, a total of 65 mm of rain was recorded in Nishtar Town while in Islamabad, 35 mm of rain was recorded at Bokra, and 29 mm at Zero Point.

In Rawalpindi, 48 mm of rain was recorded in Kachhari, while Chaklala received 40 mm of rainfall.

The highest rainfall in Balochistan was 38 mm, recorded in Muslim Bagh.