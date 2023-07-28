Mourners take out Muharram 9 processions amid strict security measures

Mourners across the country are taking out processions on Muharram 9 to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family, and his followers in Karbala.

The processions are moving along their traditional, pre-determined routes in different cities and towns of the country, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Quetta, etc.

The mourners were expected to perform different rituals associated with the day.

Administrations in these cities and towns have put in place strict security measures to ensure that untoward incidents do not take place.

All roads leading to the procession routes and sites have been cordoned off using shipping containers and barbed wires in different cities.

Cellular phone services have also been suspended around the site of the processions.

Moreover, pillion riding has also been banned in most major cities and towns as a precaution.

Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed in different cities to ensure that processions take place peacefully. For this purpose, dozens of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed along the routes.

As the country comes together to pay tribute to the revered Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers, authorities are striving to ensure that the day remains peaceful and that the mourners can express their grief and devotion without any disturbances.

Karachi

The main procession of the 9th Muharram Al-Haram in Karachi will start from Nishtarpark and will follow traditional routes, culminating at Imambargah Hussainiya Iraniyan Kharadar.

The police and paramilitary Rangers have been deployed to perform security duties. More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed during the Muharram processions.

Roads leading to the main processional routes in Karachi have been sealed.

Additionally, more than 3,000 traffic officers and officials will be on duty to guide the traffic.

Mobile services will see a partial shutdown until 10:30 pm.

Lahore

The main procession of Muharram 9 in Lahore will be taken out from Pando street and culminate at the same point after passing through Khema Sadat.

The procession will also be monitored while traffic will remain suspended along the routes where mourners are expected to pass through. The traffic police have placed diversions to provide alternate routes for motorists.

The Metro Bus service has been limited.

Muharram 9 Majlis was also held at Nicholson Road. The Majlis started at 6:30 am in the morning and is still underway.

Imam Bargah Atiya Ahl al-Bayt, Dr. Riyaz, will lead the procession with Shabiha Zuljanah and the pilgrimage. The procession will return to Imambargah through Nicholson Road and conclude there.

A water sabeel has been arranged by the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation at Nicholson Road.

Islamabad

The mourners will take out processions in the federal capital on the traditional routes.

As part of security measures, mobile phone services in the city will remain partially suspended from 9am till midnight.

Peshawar

The main procession of 9 Muharram in Peshawar will be taken out from Sadar Imam Bargah Hussainiya Hall. Among the 62 Imambargahs, 20 have been declared as the most sensitive, and 42 as sensitive.

Peshawar SSP stated that more than 13000 policemen have been deployed for Muharram security.

Mobile service has been suspended in the city while 200 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the Imambargahs and processions.

Apart from this, the processions will also be monitored through drone cameras.

Multan

The procession of Muharram 9 will commence from Mumtazabad and culminate at its traditional point.

More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the mourners.

Apart from this, more than 50 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed which will be monitored through a monitoring room.

