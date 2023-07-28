Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 8AM | Mobile Service Suspended | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 8AM | Mobile Service Suspended | SAMAA TV Jul 28, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 8AM | Mobile Service Suspended | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Senate passes Army Act amendment bill suggesting punishments over information disclosure Japan says North Korea threat more serious than ‘ever’ Former Twitter exec says a mercurial Musk rules by ‘gut’ Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular CAA employees protest against airport outsourcing in Karachi PIA approves restructuring of national airline Did an alien spaceship crash on Mars? Scientists investigate