Pakistan

Another arrest made in May 9 protests case

PTI leader Seemabia Tahir Satti detained in connection with the attack on important government facilities
Yasir Hakeem Jul 28, 2023
The crackdown on individuals involved in the violent protests that took place on May 9 is still ongoing, with another significant arrest made by the government.

Seemabia Tahir Satti, a former member of the Provincial Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been apprehended in connection with the attack on important government facilities.

Well informed sources told Samaa TV that Ms Satti was named in the case registered at Newtown police station in Rawalpindi, and she has now been taken into custody. She has been shifted to the Women Police Station.

Meanwhile, efforts to arrest Raja Rashid Hafeez, the former provincial minister also implicated in the case, have not yet been successful. The authorities are continuing their investigation to bring all individuals involved in the violent protests to justice.

