Pakistan, Australia armies agree to expand military to military cooperation

The General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is on an official visit to Australia from 24-28 July 2023 for Defence and Security Talks and 1.5 Track Security Dialogue.

According to the statement released by the ISPR, during the visit, CJCSC met high ranking civilian and military leadership including General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of Defence Forces Australia.

In the meetings, both militaries agreed to further expand military to military cooperation.

The CJCSC also visited Royal Military College and addressed the participants of Australian Defence College.