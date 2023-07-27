PDMA warns of urban flooding due to heavy rains in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a warning about the potential risk of urban flooding in the region due to heavy rains.

PDMA spokesperson urged the administration to be on high alert and take necessary precautions to address any potential emergencies.

In light of the rising water levels in rivers and water courses caused by the heavy rains, the PDMA has advised people to exercise caution and stay away from these areas for their safety.

To ensure a coordinated response and preparedness, directives have been issued to all divisional administrations in Punjab.

The PDMA calls on citizens to cooperate fully with the administration and follow their guidance to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains and potential urban flooding.

Further, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in several regions within the next 12 hours. These areas include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, eastern & lower Balochistan, and upper Sindh.

Heavy rainfall is likely in upper KP, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Pothohar region, and eastern Balochistan during this forecast period.