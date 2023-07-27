Taylor Swift fans left disappointed as resale tickets declared invalid

Taylor Swift fans in the UK and Ireland who were eagerly anticipating her Eras tour are facing a new challenge as her promoter announced that all resale tickets purchased thus far are invalid.

Determined to catch a glimpse of the renowned US superstar, fans rushed to resale platforms like viagogo, where tickets have been listed at exorbitant prices, reaching up to £10,000.

Regrettably, those who invested in resale tickets may find themselves denied entry to Taylor Swift’s concerts in Dublin, Liverpool, Edinburgh, London, and Cardiff.

In an exclusive statement to FEMAIL, a spokesperson for AEG clarified that only tickets sold through AXS or Ticketmaster are considered valid. Any tickets bought through unofficial resale channels will be canceled according to the stipulated terms and conditions.

To address the issue, an official resale through Ticketmaster and AXS will commence on August 1, and ticket prices will be capped to prevent scalping.

The approved ticket agents in the UK are Ticketmaster, AXS, or direct purchases via the venue’s website, while in Ireland, Ticketmaster is the authorized agent.

AEG further explained the perplexing “lead booker” policy mentioned on Ticketmaster’s website, assuring fans that they will have the option to change the name on their tickets.

Additionally, fans will eventually be able to transfer their tickets through the approved ticket agent closer to the concert dates, allowing them to share tickets with friends and family attending the same show.

While there’s no specific information on how Ticketmaster and AXS will identify resold tickets, other artists, like Ed Sheeran, have successfully managed similar measures in the past.

Regarding the recent price drop of Eras Tour tickets on Ticketmaster, it caused confusion among early bird fans who previously paid up to £662 for VIP packages. Some of these VIP seats are now listed without the exclusive merchandise, with prices around £184.

While some fans secured tickets at 27% of the original cost, others expressed frustration, feeling they paid almost £500 for just a few posters.

The priciest tickets, known as the “It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package,” include one reserved seated ticket, a special set of Taylor Swift prints, exclusive VIP merchandise, and a souvenir concert ticket. These fans effectively paid £478 on merchandise for the £662 package.

Despite the no-transfer policy, legitimate reselling sites still have tickets available, leaving some questioning whether AXS, the other official seller alongside Ticketmaster, will adopt a similar “lead booking event” policy.