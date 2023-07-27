Peace at last? Brangelina agree to settle French vineyard dispute outside of court

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s high-profile divorce has been one of the most contentious and drawn-out celebrity splits in recent memory. However, recent developments indicate that peace may finally be within reach as both parties have agreed to mediation to resolve their differences.

In the midst of a legal dispute over their co-owned vineyard, Chateau Miraval, documents filed last week reveal that Pitt and Jolie have opted for mediation as an alternative method of settling the matter instead of taking it to court. Moreover, Jolie has expressed her willingness to participate in a settlement conference.

To protect the thriving wine business at Chateau Miraval, which Pitt established in collaboration with French wine-makers Famille Perrin, the actor has appointed a “provisional administrator.” This move is aimed at finding a resolution between Pitt and the Russians to whom Jolie sold her share of the vineyard.

The French Commercial Court in Draguignan has granted the appointment of the provisional administrator, who will assess the winery’s operations and facilitate negotiations between the involved parties. The goal is to preserve the interests of Chateau Miraval, its directors, employees, partners, and subsidiaries throughout the dispute.

Pitt and Jolie acquired Chateau Miraval, a sprawling estate in the south of France, back in 2008. They ventured into winemaking with the Perrin family in 2013, quickly achieving great success with Chateau Miraval Rose earning acclaim as one of the world’s best wines. Profits soared from €1 million in 2013 to €15 million in 2022.

Despite the initial success, their marriage faced challenges, and in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce after an incident involving their children. Since then, the former couple has been embroiled in legal battles over child custody and financial matters.

With the divorce officially “bifurcated” in 2019, dissolving the marriage while other disputes continue, Pitt took legal action against Jolie in 2022 over her sale of her interest in Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Pitt had hoped to buy her share himself and is now seeking to reverse the sale.

The decision to pursue mediation may be a positive step towards resolving the long-standing feud between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and bringing an end to their acrimonious divorce proceedings.