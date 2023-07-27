Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor out, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in for Welcome 3

It seems Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor won’t be reprising their roles in Welcome 3. Instead, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are said to be stepping into their shoes.

Fans fondly remember Nana and Anil as the iconic duo Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai from the previous Welcome movies (Welcome in 2007 and Welcome Back in 2015). However, a new report suggests that monetary disagreements between the original actors and the producer, Firoz Nadiadwala, have resulted in their exclusion from the franchise.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala is reportedly planning to revamp the Welcome franchise, and Welcome 3 might be the first to take off, as the script has been ready for some time.

The film is said to bring a fresh spin to the narrative, with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi taking on the roles of the notorious gangsters, Majnu and Uday. The duo, who have already showcased their chemistry as Munna and Circuit in the Munna Bhai series, are now set to explore a new dimension in this comedic caper.

Reports also suggest that Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be part of the new Welcome movie, adding to the excitement of the ensemble cast.

Arshad Warsi confirmed his involvement in Welcome 3 in a recent interview, mentioning the film’s grand scale, impressive cast, and larger-than-life theatrical elements. Shooting is scheduled to begin in January, and the movie is expected to delve into the conflict between good and bad, offering audiences an entertaining and truth-revealing cinematic experience.