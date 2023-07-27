Tamannaah Bhatia sets the bar high with white corset top

Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at the Hindi version launch of the song Kaavaalaa from the film Jailer in Mumbai.

Despite the rain, she confidently flaunted a tight white corset top that highlighted her curves, paired with grey pants and golden shoes.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Tamannaah interacted with the paparazzi and posed for cameras before heading to the song launch.

View this post on Instagram

The Tamil version of Kaavaalaa received an overwhelming response, with Tamannaah’s dance moves gaining immense popularity.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth as Jailer Muthuvel Pandian, alongside a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, and more.

The audio launch is scheduled for July 28 in Chennai, with Rajinikanth and the movie’s cast in attendance