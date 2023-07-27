FBR launches new version of tax filing system

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad on Thursday officially launched IRIS 2.0, an upgraded version of the tax filing system developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

IRIS 2.0 comes with improved user experience, enhanced efficiency, and cost-saving benefits for the FBR.

Previous versions, IRIS 1.0 and IRIS 1.1, were pioneering but faced challenges that affected performance and user satisfaction, along with expensive hardware requirements during peak usage.

In response, IRIS 2.0 has undergone a major transformation, focusing on robust backend enhancements and an intuitive frontend design to provide a seamless experience for users and the FBR alike.

The adoption of IRIS 2.0 will boost the FBR’s tax filing operations, leading to increased efficiency and substantial reduction in hardware expenses.

The improved user experience will also elevate overall user satisfaction, making IRIS 2.0 a valuable asset for the FBR.

This upgrade demonstrates the FBR and PRAL’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for improved service delivery and greater efficiency.