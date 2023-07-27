Acting VC breaks silence over Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal

Acting Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Professor Naveed Akhtar talking to the media said varsity’s chief security officer has been suspended and in jail now while investigation committees’ reports would come soon.

He admitted that internal problems of the university strengthen with the passage of time.

“The reports of the investigation committees will start coming in a few hours and operations of police and investigation teams are ongoing regarding obscene material,” Naveed Akhtar

He argued amid presence of such a large number of students and teachers, evil elements also come.

He admitted that an atmosphere of fear has spread among parents and students due to rumours, as current situation has been affecting new admissions.

“We cannot take any action till the report of the committees,” he told media persons.

The acting vice chancellor Naveed Akhtar, if allegations against security officers are proved, he will be removed from his post.