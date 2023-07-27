Watch Live
Balochistan: Armed clash claims 3 lives, injures 6 in Pishin’s Killi Karbala area

Local authorities imposed emergency in civil hospital
Samaa TV Jul 27, 2023
Karabal area in Pishin. PHOTO/FILE
At least three people were killed and six injured including a woman and a girl in an armed clash on main bypass area named Killi Karlaba in Pishin.

Tension has been prevailed in the town after clash and the local authorities have imposed emergency in hospitals.

As per media reported the clash occurred between MPA Syed Liaqat Agha and Syed Abdul Rab Agha.

Pishin authorities have imposed emergency in civil hospital and closed main gate of the hospital. Meanwhile, all injured have been referred to Quetta.

Balochistan Levies said former MPA Liaqat Agha’s brother also injured in firing.

It is pertinent to note that Pishin is 58.1 km away from provincial capital Quetta.

Balochistan

