Unforgettable performances: The characters that stole our hearts

The last century of cinema has given us countless memorable characters over the past century, each leaving an indelible mark on the world of film. From swashbuckling pirates to iconic detectives, these characters have captured our hearts and imaginations.

It was incredibly difficult to narrow down our list to just 12 from the hundreds of amazing characters we all have known and loved to watch, but here goes: here are our top picks for 12 of the best characters in the last 100 years of cinema.

1. Jack Sparrow - Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, is a charismatic and eccentric pirate who became an instant icon in the early 2000’s upon the release of the first pirates film. With his flamboyant personality, quirky mannerisms, and witty one-liners, Jack Sparrow brought a breath of fresh air to the world of pirate cinema in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, making him one of the most beloved characters in recent cinematic history.

2. The Mask - Jim Carrey (The Mask)

In “The Mask,” a famous Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey brings to life the zany and unpredictable character of Stanley Ipkiss, who transforms into the charismatic, green-faced Mask when he wears a magical ancient mask. Carrey’s incredible physical comedy and expressive acting made ‘The Mask’ a hilarious and unforgettable character.

3. Willy Wonka - Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory)

Gene Wilder’s portrayal of the enigmatic chocolatier Willy Wonka in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” remains a classic. With his whimsical personality and captivating presence, Willy Wonka takes audiences on a magical journey through his eccentric chocolate factory, leaving an everlasting impression.

Johnny Depp has also taken a crack at playing this iconic character, and soon there will be a new adaption, with Timothee Chalamet taking on Willy Wonka’s back story.

4. Amy Dunne - Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl)

Instantly iconic, Rosamund Pike’s chilling portrayal of Amy Dunne in “Gone Girl” earned her critical acclaim. Amy Dunne is a complex character, displaying intelligence, manipulation, and an intensely dark side that keeps audiences guessing. Pike’s captivating performance made her one of the most memorable female characters of recent times.

5. Travis Bickle - Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver)

Famous for the line ‘You talkin’ to me?’, Robert De Niro’s infamous role, Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” is a masterclass in character acting. Bickle, a disillusioned Vietnam War veteran, delves into the gritty underbelly of New York City, becoming a symbol of alienation and moral ambiguity. De Niro’s intense performance brings Bickle’s troubled psyche to life.

6. The Joker - Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight)

Although there have been many actors to take on this infamous villain, Heath Ledger’s mesmerising portrayal of The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” redefined the character and earned him a posthumous Academy Award. Ledger’s interpretation of the iconic villain was hauntingly dark, unpredictable, and utterly captivating, leaving an indelible mark on the superhero genre.

7. Lisbeth Salander - Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo)

Noomi Rapace’s brutal take on Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish adaptation of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy is nothing short of brilliant. Salander is a complex and enigmatic hacker with a troubled past, and Rapace brings her fierce determination, vulnerability, and unyielding spirit to life in a truly incredible way, that the American version just wasn’t quite able to capture.

8. Vito Corleone - Marlon Brando (The Godfather)

Appearing in one of the most famous and well received franchises of all time, Marlon Brando’s iconic performance as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather” solidified the character as one of the greatest in cinematic history. Brando’s portrayal of the powerful mafia boss showcased his commanding presence, nuanced acting, and unforgettable delivery of lines like ‘I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.’

9. Atticus Finch - Gregory Peck (To Kill a Mockingbird)

Based on the novel by Harper Lee, Gregory Peck’s portrayal of Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” is a testament to his talent and the enduring legacy of the character. Atticus Finch, a noble and principled lawyer fighting for justice in the face of racial prejudice, represents the moral compass of the story and continues to inspire audiences.

10. James Bond - Daniel Craig (James Bond series)

While there have been several notable portrayals of James Bond over the years, Daniel Craig’s take on the iconic spy deserves special recognition. Craig brought a gritty realism and emotional depth to the character, redefining Bond for the modern era and making him a more complex and vulnerable secret agent.

11. Ellen Ripley - Sigourney Weaver (Alien series)

Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ellen Ripley in the “Alien” series has made her one of the most iconic female characters in science fiction. Ripley, a tough and resourceful survivor, broke stereotypes and became a symbol of strength and resilience in the face of terrifying extraterrestrial threats. Her character helped define a generation of strong female characters in the years to come.

12. Ron Burgundy - Will Ferrell (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy)

For the comedy lovers, Will Ferrell’s comedic brilliance shines through in his hilarious portrayal of Ron Burgundy, the clueless and egotistical news anchor in ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ along with Anchorman 2. With his unbelievably funny one-liners and exaggerated personality, Burgundy quickly became a cult favourite, making audiences laugh to the point of tears.