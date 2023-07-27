Karachi: 8th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

The main procession of the 8th of Muharram took off from Nishtar Park in Karachi and passing through designated routes concluded at Hussainiya Iraniyan peacefully.

The participants of the procession offered noon prayers on MA Jinnah Road.

Police took strict security arrangements en route the procession as 4000 police personnel, 300 traffic personnel and Sindh Rangers personnel deployed for the security of the procession along with snipers’ deployment on 20 tall buildings.

Roads coming on the route of the procession were closed and administration and Police placed containers for security purposes.

Also, CCTV cameras were used to monitor the procession.

The main procession passed through its traditional passages and ended at Imambargah Hussainiya Iraniyan Kharadar.

