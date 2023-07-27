Watch Live
Complaint lodged against Imran over ‘threatening’ JIT chief, members

A complaint lodged in Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station
Fahad Bhatti Jul 27, 2023
Imran Khan. PHOTO/FILE
An application has been lodged against Chairman PTI in Lahore’s Qila Gujar Singh Police Station for allegedly threatening Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief and members.

The complaint was registered on behalf of in-charge investiture Qila Gujar Singh Muhammad Sarwar.

As per the text of the complaint, PTI Chairman was summoned in investigation in Sarwar Road Police Station case 96/23, however, PTI chairman threatened JIT chief Imran Kishwar and other members by pointing out his finger towards DIG Investigations.

“Accused’s intimidation of members is obstruction of free and impartial investigation,” the text of the application reads.

“This action of the accused is a violation of law and order,” the applications further stated.

