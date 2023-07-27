Pakistan cement top position in Test Championship with win in Sri Lanka

Pakistan Cricket Team cemented their first position in the ICC Test Championship points table with a whitewash win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are the only team with 100% record in ICC Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle with two wins, whereas they have 24 points. On the other hand India have 16 points after two matches against India.

India had lost the finals of both 2019-2021 and 2021-2023 Test Championship against New Zealand and Australia respectively.

Pakistan failed to qualify for finals on both occasions, but they have won two away Test matches, so it would be a great opportunity this time.

Pakistan have to play West Indies, Bangladesh and England at home in this cycle, whereas they will face Australia and South Africa in away matches.

Australia are on third position whereas England are on fourth position, as they are playing Ashes right now.

The final of 2023-2025 ICC Test Championship would be played in England in 2025 June. Pakistan had also won 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy in England, so they would be looking to win another big trophy in England.