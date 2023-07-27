Govt sends Election Act Amendment Bill to President Alvi for approval

The Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 has been forwarded to the President Arif Alvi for approval.

SAMAA TV reported that after the President’s assent, the Bill will come into force immediately in the form of an Act.

It is pertinent to note that the Elections Act, 2017 [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023] sailed through parliament’s joint session on Wednesday.

The amendments were introduced by y Parliamentary Affairs Minister and PMLN senior leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told the joint sitting of the parliament that the government had prepared a new draft of the said amendment after concerns were raised by the allies and opposition members including PPP senator Raza Rabbani and PTI senator Ali Zafar.

The law minister said that apart from Section 230, there was 100 per cent consensus on all the other amendments.

“The caretaker government will be given limited authority to make major decisions and international agreements,” he said.

However, the amendments presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was rejected by majority opinion of the joint sitting.