Pakistan » Punjab

TikToker arrested in Jinnah House attack case

ATC sends him to jail on five-day judicial remand
Arshad Ali Jul 27, 2023
The police have arrested TikToker Muneeb Ali in connection with the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

Ali was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday. The police presented the TikToker with his face covered.

During the proceeding, the police told the court that Ali was involved in the attack on Jinnah House, which took place on May 9.

The ATC judge ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

The judge ordered that Ali be produced in court again on August 5.

