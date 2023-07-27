TikToker arrested in Jinnah House attack case

The police have arrested TikToker Muneeb Ali in connection with the attack on Jinnah House in Lahore.

Ali was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday. The police presented the TikToker with his face covered.

During the proceeding, the police told the court that Ali was involved in the attack on Jinnah House, which took place on May 9.

@muneebkhanmoni I stand with Imran khan ❤️ And i request to everyone to stand with our great leader 🙏🏻✌️ #muneebfam #team04 #fizamuneeb #imrankhan #absoulutlynot #standwithimrankhan ♬ original sound - Tik Toker

The ATC judge ordered him to be sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

The judge ordered that Ali be produced in court again on August 5.