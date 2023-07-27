PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan released from jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was released from jail on Thursday.

The official Twitter account of PTI tweeted, “After spending 80 days in jail, facing 8 arrest and bogus cases our Ali Muhammad Khan is finally out of jail!”

The release comes on the heels of the order by Peshawar High Court (PHC) earlier today.

The court granted bail to PTI leader, who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan heard Ali Muhammad Khan’s plea and ordered his release.

Furthermore, the court summoned the deputy commissioner of Mardan to appear at the next hearing of the case, scheduled for August 8.

It’s worth noting that this was the eighth time Ali Muhammad Khan faced arrest.