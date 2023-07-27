Pakistan Hockey Team gets NOC to participate in India

Pakistan Hockey Team got No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday, as they will travel to India to play Asian Champions Trophy.

PSB told in a statement that the team was given NOC after getting clearance from concerned ministries and other relevant authorities.

The event would be held from 3 August to 12 August in Chennai, where Pakistan will start their campaign against Malaysia on August 3.

Pakistan will also play India, South Korea, Japan and China in the event. Pakistan had won the title in 2012 and 2013 whereas the trophy was shared by Pakistan and India in 2018.

South Korea are defending champions of the event, as they won the title in 2021 by beating Japan in the final.

Earlier today, PHF President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited the team camp and wishes the team all the best for the event in India.

He also gave daily allowance to the players and cash prize to junior team, who finished second in the Junior Asia Cup.