Gold prices per tola smashes all previous records in domestic market

Gold price in domestic, global market skyrocketed once again
Rizwan Alam Jul 27, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
The price of gold per tola across the country skyrocketed once again.

The price of gold per ounce in the international market has reached $1975 after an increase of $3.

On the other hand, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs2600 rupees to settled at Rs224700 in domestic exchange markets including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and other cities.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-grams of 24-Karat gold has increased by Rs2230 to Rs192,644.

Additionally, stability was recorded in the prices of silver per tola and 10-grams, both of which remained at the level of 2750 and 2357 rupees respectively.

