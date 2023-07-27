BAP forms committee for consultations over caretaker PM’s name

The process of consultation among the coalition parties for the appointment of caretaker prime minister paced up as the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) formed a committee for consultation on the name of caretaker prime minister.

Parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi and Senator Manzoor Kakar are included in the BAP committee.

The two leaders will nominate the caretaker prime minister to the committee after consulting the party leadership.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the Assembly will be dissolved on the night of 9th August. Elections will not be carried forward under any conspiracy or in any special purpose, the interior minister said in a SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live.

He said Ishaq Dar’s name was not given by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N.

“All the parties agree that the caretaker prime minister will be a politician,” he insisted.

The name of Ishaq Dar from the PMLN side and Raza Rabbani from the PPP side can also be considered, he opined.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) considered Ishaq Dar as a potential caretaker prime minister.

Dar is the current finance minister and is considered to be a close ally of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N is currently in talks with its allies in the ruling coalition to reach a consensus on a name for caretaker PM. However, PPP strongly opposed the name of Ishaq Dar.