PM vows to uplift Balochistan, inaugurates various development projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the coalition government has launched various development projects including clean water project in Baluchistan’s Gwadar.

He said this project has been delayed for a long time.

“Gwadar port was last cleaned in 2015 and subsequently the water level decreased and big ships could not come,” the premier told reporters during a media talk in Gwadar.

“We have started the work on war footing, this work at Gwadar Airport will be completed in February March,” he added.

He regretted that merely one lakh tonnes of cargo have arrived in the last four year, which was actually quite low against the potential of the Gwadar port.

“In our 15 months, 6 lakh tons of cargo arrived, which benefited the people of Balochistan,” he said.

He was received by Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar in arrival.

During the visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects in Gwadar.

The prime minister distributed relief cheques among the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

He will also distribute laptops among the talented students of Gwadar University.

Pakistan-Iran Transmission line

The premier said that previous government did not install the 24 KM transmission. “The PDM government completed the transmission line from Iran and now providing 100 MW electricity to Gwada,” he said.

He said the export zones that were supposed to be built in Gwadar were hugely neglected.

The premier said an impression was given that the Gwadar project is for a particular class and has nothing to do with the people.

“Cheques of 250,000 were distributed to fishermen in Gwadar,” he told reporters in Balochistan.

He said laptop scheme was launched by Nawaz Sharif but previous government kept talking about eggs instead of laptops.

“Laptops are being given purely on merit and Balochistan’s quota in laptops was 14 percent, which has now been increased to 18 percent,” the PM said.