LHC grants bail to judicial officer’s wife who ‘tortured’ housemaid

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted protective bail to Saumya Asim—the wife of a judicial officer—in a case related to violence against a housemaid girl in Islamabad, till 1st August.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition related to the violence against the girl domestic worker and approved the security bail of judicial officer’s wife Soumya Asim

A case has been registered against Saumya Asim in Islamabad police station.

Read Also: Medical board confirms skin decomposition of tortured domestic worker

Earlier, a 12-member medical board of the Lahore General Hospital has confirmed the decomposition of the skin of the teen victim of domestic violence in Islamabad.

A plastic surgeon has also been included in the medical board.

According to the 12-member board, the girl’s skin has been badly damaged due to torture and injuries, however, her brain surgery is not required.

A briefing was given in a meeting of the medical board that the torture on the girl caused inflammation in Rizwana’s brain, which will be managed with medicines.