Govt has sought names from all allied parties for caretaker premier: PPP leader

The government has sought names from all parties for a caretaker prime minister, it has been learnt.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar, a member of the consultation committee of his party, told the media on Thursday.

He said a meeting of all the parties was held yesterday under the chairmanship of the National Assembly speaker, adding that consultations were held during the meeting on all matters, including the caretaker government.

All the parties have been asked to consult on the caretaker prime minister among themselves, he added.

The PPP leader further said all the parties have been asked to suggest a name so that a unanimous decision could be taken.

“So far, no party including PML-N, has proposed any name,” Naveed Qamar said.

A caretaker PM has to spend the time only till elections, he remarked, adding that it was not necessary to be an economist or a judge to be a caretaker prime minister.

BAP forms consultation committee

Meanwhile, the process of consultation among allied parties in the government over the appointment of a caretaker prime minister has sped up.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has formed a committee to consult over the name of the caretaker prime minister.

BAP parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi and Senator Manzoor Kakar are part of the committee.

Both the leaders will consult the party leadership and suggest a name for the caretaker prime minister to the committee.