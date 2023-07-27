Judge recuses himself from hearing govt plea against show-cause notice to IGP, others

A Lahore High Court judge recused himself from hearing the Punjab government’s plea against the fine and show-cause notice issued to the Punjab police chief, prisons IGP and the home secretary in the Parvez Elahi money laundering case.

Justice Farooq Haider recused himself from hearing the government’s petition and sent the file back.

The Special Central Court had reprimanded the three officers for not producing Parvez Elahi in court, and issued them a show-cause notice for not following the court orders. The officers were also fined Rs50,000 each.

The Punjab government approached the Lahore High Court with a constitutional petition against the decision.

The application mentioned Parvez Elahi and others as respondents.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was transferred from Lahore to Rawalpindi jail according to the law, the government’s plea maintained.

He was transferred after his detention notification was issued.

The judge of the Special Central Court illegally issued the show-cause notice, the stance was adopted.

It has sought the nullification of the show-cause notice issued to the three officers.

It also requested the court suspend the order of show-cause notice till a decision on the petition.