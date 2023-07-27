Pakistan clears path for $15 b green refinery investment

Pakistan has successfully met the conditions set forth by the Equity and Construction Partnership, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s economic development.

As a result, a green refinery investment of $15 billion is set to flow into the country, boosting its energy infrastructure and sustainability efforts.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, expressed his optimism about the crude oil deal with Russia, emphasizing the numerous benefits it brings to the nation.

The collaboration with Russia is expected to create a more robust and efficient energy sector for Pakistan, enhancing its capacity for energy production and refining, he expressed.

In addition to this positive development, new oil and gas wells have been discovered within the country, further bolstering Pakistan’s energy potential and reducing its dependence on external sources.

Dr. Musadik Malik highlighted the significance of processing crude oil at the country’s own refinery, stating that it would lead to substantial cost savings of $20 per barrel.