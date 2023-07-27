Medical board confirms skin decomposition of tortured domestic worker

The 12-member medical board of the Lahore General Hospital has confirmed the decomposition of the skin of the teen victim of domestic violence in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the woman suspected of torturing the girl is still at large.

A plastic surgeon has also been included in the medical board.

According to the 12-member board, the girl’s skin has been badly damaged due to torture and injuries, however, her brain surgery is not required.

A briefing was given in a meeting of the medical board that the torture on the girl caused inflammation in Rizwana’s brain, which will be managed with medicines.

The infection on the wounds will also be controlled through medication, the board says.

The medical board also decided to keep the girl in the ICU, as keeping her there is improving her condition.

Despite raids, the Islamabad police could not arrest the wife of the civil judge of Islamabad, while the police are still conducting raids to arrest her in Gujranwala, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The Sihala ASP is supervising the police team in Lahore.

According to the police, the suspect Saumya has not even obtained bail from any court yet.