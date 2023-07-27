Weekly inflation surges by 3%, hitting consumers hard

The weekly inflation rate soared by three percent during the past week, dealing a heavy blow to consumers and exacerbating economic challenges.

According to the latest data released by the Institute of Statistics, prices of essential commodities saw a sharp upward trend, with several products witnessing alarming price hikes.

On an annual basis, the inflation rate has been recorded at a staggering 29.21%, raising concerns among economists and policymakers.

During the previous week, the prices of 20 essential commodities experienced significant increases, impacting the daily lives of citizens.

Sugar prices, for instance, witnessed a surge from 135 to 160 rupees per kg in different cities, representing a substantial 19% rise. Similarly, the cost of live broiler chicken skyrocketed to an astonishing Rs580 per kg, marking an increase of 60% from the previous week’s Rs361 per kg.

Other household staples that faced upward price pressures during the week included eggs, tomatoes, chillies, garlic, potatoes, onions, and jaggery, all of which experienced notable price hikes, squeezing the budgets of consumers. Additionally, utility costs proved to be no exception, as both electricity and LPG rates also saw increases, leading to mounting concerns about the overall cost of living.

The annual figures are even more alarming, with some staple commodities experiencing triple-digit percentage increases in price over the past year. Wheat flour, a dietary staple for many, witnessed a jaw-dropping price hike of 132%, followed by tea at 98%, rice at 89%, and sugar at 63%.

Moreover, the cost of living has become increasingly burdensome due to soaring prices of fruits and vegetables, with potatoes experiencing a 62% increase, tomatoes 60%, and jaggery 57% over the past year.

Non-vegetarian items like chicken and red chili also saw a substantial 55% price hike, while other lifestyle products like cigarettes and gas charges surged by 110% and 108%, respectively.