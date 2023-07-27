FIR into Khyber mosque blast registered at CTD police station

A first information report into the Ali Masjid suicide blast in Khyber district has been registered at the CTD police station.

On the other hand, organ samples of the suicide bomber have been sent for a DNA test.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Ali Masjid Station House Officer Gul Wali Khan.

The case includes various provisions, including terrorism. The report names TTP Commander Ayub and other terrorists.

The FIR states that on July 23, an alert was received about targeting a police mobile. The police conducted an operation on the presence of terrorists in the area, it added.

As soon as additional SHO Adnan Afridi entered the mosque, an Afghan suicide bomber blew himself up.

The FIR claims an accomplice of the terrorist was arrested by police from outside the mosque.

DNA samples of the suicide bomber’s organs have been for an analysis, the report states.

An additional SHO was martyred in a suicide blast in the Ali Masjid area of Khyber two days ago.