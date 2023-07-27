Gilgit-Baltistan to hold LG polls after 18-year hiatus

In a momentous development, local body elections have been announced in Gilgit-Baltistan after a long gap of 18 years.

The announcement was made by the Gilgit-Baltistan chief court, signaling a significant step towards bolstering local governance in the region.

According to data from 2017, the upcoming local government (LG) polling marks the first time such an event will take place in Gilgit-Baltistan in nearly two decades.

To pave the way for the electoral process, the authorities have begun the crucial task of demarcating boundaries, after which the delimitation process will commence.

For the smooth conduct of the elections, the Gilgit-Baltistan Local Government Act 2014 has been put into effect, providing the framework for governance at the local level.

The polls are scheduled to take place in the first week of November, with citizens eagerly awaiting the chance to participate in the democratic process.

It’s worth noting that since the 2004 local elections, Gilgit-Baltistan has not witnessed any similar electoral events, making the forthcoming local body elections a significant milestone for the region’s governance and representation.