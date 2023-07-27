Toshakhana criminal case put off till Monday over assurance of Imran’s appearance

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s pleas for exemption from appearance as well as adjournment in the Toshakhana criminal case till Monday morning.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan sought the adjournment till noon on the plea that his client had to travel from Lahore.

However, Judge Humayun Dilawar noted it would be appropriate that the hearing be held at 11am.

On resumption of the hearing after a break, Barrister Gohar told the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Harris has said the PTI chief will appear on Monday.

The judge remarked that Khawaja Harris said there should be a tape installed and the hearing recorded.

The election commission’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said they had no objection to the recording the hearing.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said the trial in the sessions court is not delayed, adding it would be better to wait for a decision of the Supreme Court.

The PTI chief also requested for halting the hearing until a decision on the witnesses’ statements and evidence presentation.

The ECP’s lawyer said the cross-examination has been completed, and the court has to make a decision based on the given statements and evidence.

Amjad Pervaiz said the PTI chairman had filed a request to record his statement through video link.

He said the high court had decided that a statement under Article 342 will be recorded in the court in personal capacity.

Amjad Pervaiz said according to a Supreme Court decision, the presence of a suspect in a criminal case is mandatory. Exception from appearance can be granted only when the court is satisfied, he added.

On July 31, the PTI chief has to appear in various courts, he stated further, adding that in the latest application it is not mentioned Imran Khan will appear in the sessions court.

The judge remarked that if the PTI chief’s lawyer commits he will show up on Monday then it is okay.

Gohar Ali Khan said a statement under Article 342 has to be recorded and it can be done on Monday as well.

The judge remarked that the last time the PTI chief appeared in court he left good memories.

Judge Dilawar remarked that the PTI chief has to show up in court at every hearing. He said so far 37 hearings have been held and Imran Khan has turned up at only three.

The only job of the PTI chief’s lawyers is to file exemption pleas.