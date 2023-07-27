Upgrade your gaming with new Xbox dashboard!

Getting the new Xbox dashboard is an exciting update for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console users.

The rollout is happening gradually, and if you don’t have it yet, you can check its availability by following a few simple steps:

Go to your Xbox’s Home screen. Select the “Settings” icon. Choose “System.” Click on “Updates & downloads.” If the new dashboard is available for your console, you’ll see a message saying “New dashboard available.” Select “Download and install.” After installation, restart your console, and you’ll be using the new Xbox dashboard.

Now, let’s delve into the new features of the updated Xbox home screen:

A quick access menu at the top for easy access to Library, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings.

Simplified layout with recently played games and content moved to the bottom, offering more space for a personalized background.

The ability to change your background to match the game you are highlighting in the recently played list.

Lists of personalized and curated games for better game discovery.

Customizable experience by pinning favorite games, curated groups, and system groups like Quick Resume to Home.

An updated Friends & Community Updates row to keep you informed about community activities.

A Watch & Listen spotlight and a list of entertainment apps for easy access to media apps and content.

The new Xbox dashboard has been eagerly awaited since its announcement in 2022 and has been in beta testing for some time.

With the option to set game-specific backgrounds, users can now further personalize their gaming experience.

To match your background to a game you are showcasing:

Ensure you have the latest Xbox dashboard update. Highlight a game on your Home screen. Press the Menu button on your controller. Select “My background.” Under Background type, choose “Match game.”

The latest Xbox dashboard version is a significant upgrade, providing a neater, better-organized, and user-friendly interface.

If you own an Xbox, it’s highly recommended to get the new dashboard and enjoy the enhanced gaming experience.