PM inaugurates major projects in Gwadar

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday arrived for a day-long visit, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several crucial development projects aimed at transforming the region’s infrastructure and fostering economic growth.

The premier was received by Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar on arrival.

During the visit, the Prime Minister distributed relief cheques among the deserving fishermen of Gwadar.

He will also distribute laptops among the talented students of Gwadar University.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also laid the foundation stones for various ambitious undertakings. Among these projects were plans for the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital.

Additionally, a modern sports complex is on the horizon.